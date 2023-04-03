Peru remains at the forefront of global blueberry exports

For the fourth consecutive year, Peru was the top exporter of blueberries in the world during 2022, reaching US$1.36 billion in exports.

The South American country surpassed U.S. export volumes, as well as other countries like Spain, Canada, and Morocco, according to the Global Business and Economics Research Center of the Exporters Association CIEN-ADEX.

In recent years, the country has increased the amount of producing regions like Piura and Moquegua, and therefore the number of hectares of fruit planted. Between 2020 and 2021, export volumes increased by 172%, reaching US$1.2 million.

Not only this, but Peru has done a great job in adding new varieties. They are currently working with more than 65 of them, with Ventura and Biloxi representing around 58% of the total production.

Some of their other varieties are Rocío, Emerald, Sekoya Pop, Atlas Blue, and Sekoya Beauty.

"These good results are the product of more than 10 years of investment by companies. We have a product that we hope will continue to grow, for which we need a stable legal framework that promotes private activity," said the head of ADEX Consulting, Lizbeth Pumasunco.

Industry members emphasize the importance of continuing the joint work between the public and private sectors with the organization of trade missions to international fairs and the organization of events aimed at strengthening the capacities of members of the various production chains.

In this regard, the president of the ADEX Agribusiness, Food and Beverage Committee, Amanda Gallegos Inquiltupa, gave details of the 21st Agroexport Lunch, to be held on April 13 at the Swissôtel Lima.

"It will be attended by Peruvian and foreign exhibitors, who will address issues related to food safety, new products, market trends, technologies, and other aspects," she said.

2023 numbers

It seems that growth will continue this year, as January sales exceeded US$72 million, 4% more than during the same period year-on-year.

The U.S. remains the main importer of Peruvian blueberries, with 51% of the volume, at a value of US$31 million. Followed by the Netherlands with US$19.5 million, a share of 27%, and an increase of 10.5%.

Other importing countries that make up the top ten are the United Kingdom (US$6 million), China (US$6 million), Hong Kong (US$ 2 million), Thailand, Ireland, Spain, Israel, and Brazil.