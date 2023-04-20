Florida produce dodges 1,000 year flood

Tabbed a “thousand-year flood” by officials in Ft. Lauderdale, 26 inches of rain flooded the resort town, which at best rises only several feet above sea level.

The April 11 storm was apparently localized.

Florida’s produce growers, who have been dogged by a variety of constant natural disasters in recent years, altogether missed the Ft. Lauderdale’s storm.

In a follow-up call to Christina Morton of the Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, in Orlando, FreshFruitPortal.com learns that, “Overall, growers in south Florida were fortunate. There was no widespread, significant damage to crops from reports we have heard at this time.”

Similarly, a short conversation with Florida Citrus Mutual, in Bartow, FL, indicated that no Florida citrus production areas received that rain.