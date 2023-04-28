University of Florida to host Ag Entrepreneurship Series

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has announced that it will host the Ag Entrepreneurship Series during summer and fall 2023.

The program seeks to help aspiring and beginning farmers sow “the seeds of success” by providing agricultural and business practices education.

“Agricultural enterprises are quite a bit different from other types of businesses. Our program helps people factor in those important differences and be in a better position to get financing for their farm and make the most of that investment,” said Tatiana Sanchez-Jones, commercial horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County.

The award-winning Ag Entrepreneurship series first launched in 2018 and has since expanded to include three workshops.

Each workshop starts with a two-week, online course that includes recorded presentations, case study videos, worksheets and a discussion forum where workshop members can ask questions of the workshop leaders and network with each other.

At the end of each online course, participants attend a two-hour presentation and Q&A session with industry experts, including representatives from program partners Farm Credit of Florida and the Center for Rural Enterprise Engagement.

Participants can attend these sessions in person or via Zoom.

People can sign up for one or more workshops in the series.

Each workshop is $45, and participants who register for all three get a discounted rate of $100.

Workshops are capped at 35 people, so early registration is recommended.

View all details and register here.