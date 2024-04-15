Press Release (USDA)

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the Annual Consultation and Listening Session on Tribal Barriers: Annual Progress Report and Feedback for Next Steps, to be held April 22-26, 2024.

These meetings with Tribal Nation officials will highlight historic Biden-Harris Administration investments made in response to Tribal Nation requests and discuss more ways to improve USDA service to Indian Country.

“In just three years, we has fundamentally changed the way we do business with Indian Country,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We have more partnerships between Tribes and National Forests, more marketing support for Native producers, and we are including more Native foods in our nutrition assistance programs. These are just a sampling of the many ways that we are reshaping our programs to include Tribal and Indigenous perspectives, remove barriers, and encourage Tribal self-determination.”

Learn more about USDA accomplishments in Tribal lands.

Consultations are formal, Nation-to-Nation meetings between USDA (representing the federal government) and officials from among the 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations.

There are many agricultural producers in Indian Country, and the ag department plays a significant role in upholding Tribal treaty rights and the Nation-to-Nation trust relationship.

USDA agencies and offices host consultations throughout the year to hear from Tribal Nations about how USDA policies and programs can better support Indian Country.

The April consultations will focus on key priority areas for the Biden-Harris Administration. Senior consulting officials from each agency will listen to concerns from official representatives from among the 574 federally recognized Tribal Nations. Before each consultation, Tribal organizations will facilitate caucuses to support Tribal leaders in discussing these issues. After the formal consultation with elected Tribal leaders concludes, there will be an informal listening session that is open to all Indian Country attendees.