Sun Belle expecting good volumes for proprietary blackberries

Sun Belle expecting good volumes of proprietary blackberries

May 03 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Sun Belle expecting good volumes of proprietary blackberries

Optimal temperatures and growing conditions are resulting in peak production of blackberries and Green Belle organic blackberries from central Mexico through late May, according to Sun Belle

Proprietary varieties Aketzali and Amelali, as well as the new Erandy variety, are set to achieve good volumes for the upcoming season.

“The sunlight and beautiful spring weather on our farms are producing abundant volumes of extra sweet berries,  sure to delight consumers and move retail sales,” said Sun Belle president and founder Janice Honigberg.

Sun Belle proprietary blackberries were recently spotlighted at the Produce for Better Health (PBH) Consumer Connection. 

Attendees of CPMA’s Convention and Tradeshow in Toronto sampled the premium varieties  last week.

Related articles: Women in Produce: Janice Honigberg, President and Founder of Sun Belle Inc.

“From the eyes to the mouth, these berries provide an excellent eating experience,” said Sun Belle Director of Marketing & Communications Jennifer Sparks.  

Sun Belle markets and distributes blackberries year-round. 

The company imports the Aketzali, Amelali and Erandy  varieties from Mexico from August through mid-June, and markets University of Arkansas varieties from  Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Arkansas throughout the summer. 

“Packed  on the farm, our blackberries then go to one of our five distribution centers where they are carefully inspected to  ensure the highest quality product for our retail partners and their customers,” Honigberg added 

You might also be interested in


Michigan Apple Committee announces 2023 Research Funding
Planting in Southern Europe to be delayed by drought
Food security: Seeds returning from space to help scientists develop more resilient plants
IBO Summit 2023 in Poland, a booming market for blueberry consumption
Vanguard International announces strategic alliance with RK Growers
Agronometrics in Charts: A late but promising start expected for California cherries
USDA appoints new Director for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture
Washington apple exports down after late start

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands