Sun Belle expecting good volumes of proprietary blackberries

Optimal temperatures and growing conditions are resulting in peak production of blackberries and Green Belle organic blackberries from central Mexico through late May, according to Sun Belle.

Proprietary varieties Aketzali and Amelali, as well as the new Erandy variety, are set to achieve good volumes for the upcoming season.

“The sunlight and beautiful spring weather on our farms are producing abundant volumes of extra sweet berries, sure to delight consumers and move retail sales,” said Sun Belle president and founder Janice Honigberg.

Sun Belle proprietary blackberries were recently spotlighted at the Produce for Better Health (PBH) Consumer Connection.

Attendees of CPMA’s Convention and Tradeshow in Toronto sampled the premium varieties last week.

“From the eyes to the mouth, these berries provide an excellent eating experience,” said Sun Belle Director of Marketing & Communications Jennifer Sparks.

Sun Belle markets and distributes blackberries year-round.

The company imports the Aketzali, Amelali and Erandy varieties from Mexico from August through mid-June, and markets University of Arkansas varieties from Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Arkansas throughout the summer.

“Packed on the farm, our blackberries then go to one of our five distribution centers where they are carefully inspected to ensure the highest quality product for our retail partners and their customers,” Honigberg added