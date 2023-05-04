FreshEdge expanding midwest scope with Testa Produce acquisition

FreshEdge, one of the largest independent fresh food distributors in the U.S., has announced the acquisition of Testa Produce, a produce and specialty food company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

For more than 110 years, Testa Produce served customers in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana distributing fresh fruits and vegetables, including an array of fresh-cut offerings, dairy, meats, seafoods, specialty foods, and more.

“We welcome Peter Testa and his awesome team to the FreshEdge family of companies,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge.

Testa Produce is LEED Platinum Certified and operates out of a state-of-the-art 91,300 square foot facility that features the most up to date Green Technologies to utilize energy generation and water conservation.

The acquisition enhances the firm’s density in the midwest and provides additional space and logistical support to better serve its customer base.

Testa Produce joins a growing family that includes Piazza Produce & Specialty Foods, Indianapolis Fruit, Get Fresh Produce, City Produce, McCartney Produce, Monteverde’s, Valley Produce, Vine Line, Garden Cut, CIBUS Fresh and Papania’s.

FreshEdge operates 899,800 square feet of warehouse space across 26 facilities with a fleet of more than 920 trucks and more than 2,000 employees.

“We are thrilled for Testa to join FreshEdge,” said Greg Corsaro, President and COO of FreshEdge.

Terms of the deal, which closed on April 29, 2023, were not disclosed. The transaction strengthens the combined business’s presence in Chicago and enables continued expansion across the Midwest.

“Our Testa Produce team is excited to join the FreshEdge family,” said Peter Testa, President of Testa Produce. “We look forward to this new era of opportunity and growth for Testa.”

FreshEdge is backed by Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm.

Testa Produce represents FreshEdge’s first acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment. Together, Wind Point and FreshEdge intend to continue growing by welcoming more fresh food distribution companies into the group.