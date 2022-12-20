Mars expands health & wellness portfolio with Trü Frü acquisition

International confectionery company Mars has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire whole-fruit snacking brand Trü Frü.

With this addition, Mars says it expects to meet a growing range of dietary and taste preferences.

Trü Frü's snacks are made from real fruit and immersed in premium chocolate. The products are available in both a frozen and shelf-stable format across the U.S.

"Trü Frü is a perfect complementary fit for our health & wellness portfolio and our capabilities will help the brand strengthen its operations, broaden distribution and accelerate growth," said Andrew Clarke, Global President Mars Snacking.

Headquartered in West Valley City, Trü Frü was founded in 2017 and has approximately 50 employees.

The brand has demonstrated strong consumer appeal, and its total sales have increased by more than fivefold since 2017.

"Over the years, we have observed Mars' success in building a global better-for-you snacking platform with both KIND and Nature's Bakery,” said Brian Neville, CEO and co-founder of Trü Frü.

According to Mars, the business will be led by current CEO, Brian Neville moving forward.

“They share our passion for healthier snacking, respect and admire the values that have made us successful, and have the capabilities we need to take our company to the next level," he added.

Trü Frü is set to operate as a separate business within the company to maintain its authenticity of its brand and culture.