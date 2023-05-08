How to graft your own lemon tree

If you ever wanted to make your very own lemon graft, this article is for you.

During the fall months, the bark of the rootstock can be unfolded quite easily and the tree is in a state of active growth, where the sap flows properly.

But you can make your graft any time of year, just make sure to use the right tools.

As always, when performing this type of technique, it is important to keep in mind that the tree to be grafted must be completely healthy and free of diseases and pests.

There are two types of growth depending on when we do the grafting. If we do it in early spring, it will sprout in a few days and it is called live bud grafting.

However, if we make the graft in autumn, it will not sprout until the following spring, which is called a dormant bud graft.

How to graft lemon trees

First, make a T-shaped incision in the rootstock, and then separate the bark with the blade of the knife. It is not necessary to apply too much pressure, when you reach the wood the bark should separate easily.

To make the gusset, make a longitudinal cut of about 1 inch, from bottom to top and around the bud, and another cut in a transverse direction to separate the shield.

Then, introduce the gusset in the T-shaped cut and adjust it as much as possible.

Finally, the graft is covered with grafting plastic under the bud to protect it.

The first thing to consider is which tree you are going to graft the lemon tree on. The ideal is to use a tree as similar as possible, such as an orange tree or another citrus tree from a close family.

If you use an orange tree, do it before autumn, so that the bark is looser and the sap circulates more easily.

Remember: