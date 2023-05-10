Zespri’s “most successful” kiwifruit starts a new season in the U.S.

Zespri last week announced the arrival of its SunGold kiwifruit in the Port of Los Angeles which will be available to shoppers by mid-May.

SunGold Kiwi will reach shelves at retail stores nationwide. Zespri’s multi-channel consumer campaign and retail promotions planned together with retailers will help drive new shoppers to stores with digital advertising and sampling events.

“We are so excited for the start of the season with our delicious Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit,” states Dan Riley, Zespri’s General Manager for North America.

“Despite challenging growing conditions and volume pressures, we are looking forward to another successful season fulfilling our brand promise of providing the best-tasting fruit to consumers,” said Riley.

The company’s SunGold variety has become an everyday item with high growth. It sells best when prominently displayed in the produce department.

According to IRI data, retailers saw an average 92% increase in sales when a display was paired with a TPR. Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit display sales showed an increase of +$6 million compared to last season and have generated over $20 million in dollar sales attributed to in-store displays, accounting for a quarter of total SunGold Kiwi sales.

The synergy between Zespri’s marketing efforts and in-store placement helps drive retail sales.

Zespri’s merchandising displays will highlight this year’s Taste the Obsession consumer campaign. They indicate that the campaign shows their bold brand story of the passion and care that goes into growing their kiwifruit in an unexpected, playful way.

The campaign is cohesive across all marketing channels and builds on their sampling events, influencer programs, and targeted digital media. Last year’s program generated over 1 billion impressions and encouraged new household usage.

“We really have changed the category with the introduction of SunGold Kiwifruit,” explained Riley. “Consumers enjoy the taste of our SunGold Kiwi with 97% of those who try, intend to buy. With the Zespri season fast approaching, both new and repeat consumers will be on the lookout for the arrival of SunGold Kiwifruit in stores.”

A message for retailers

Retailers are encouraged to build large prominent displays so shoppers can easily find Zespri’s kiwifruit.

The consumer campaign will have shoppers looking for the bright, yellow display as the sampling and marketing initiatives encourage trial. Retailers can also tap into the largest dollar growth and share of the kiwi category with customized programs. For retailers that still need to lock in programs, they can contact their Zespri account manager.