G&R Farms becomes Cornhole’s “The Official Sweet Onion”

In a stroke of creative marketing, G&R Farms, a Vidalia onion grower, has tied into a promotion partners with the American Cornhole Organization (ACO). G&R is “The Official Sweet Onion” of the organization.

G&R, a third-generation Vidalia Onion grower in Glenville, GA, announced the arrangement on May 15.

The press release indicates this promotion includes the Acing Summer Flavors cookbook and will culminate in an online showcase of athlete profiles at ACO’s Go the Distance Festival being held in August at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA.

According to recent data, cornhole was among the top two most popular sports played by Americans in 2022 reaching across all demographics with casual and competitive leagues. In fact, the ACO reports almost 4,000 ranked players and more than 500 point-earning regional tournaments per month. The sport gets millions of online and social media views as fans tune in to watch athlete, sport, and tournament content.

The new cookbook features 12 sweet onion recipes, tips and tricks for outdoor entertaining, and a few notes to improve your cornhole skills. The cookbook is available for download here just in time for Memorial Day, the unofficial summer kick off.

Blake Dasher, CEO of G&R Farms indicates, “Vidalia Onions are an iconic flavor part of many summer and early fall dining occasions like backyard BBQ’s, picnics, everyday grilling, summer holidays, and tailgating. When we thought about our favorite summertime gatherings, cornhole was always a part of the festivities for some extra fun and friendly competition.”

“We are so excited to partner with G&R Farms and make their Vidalia onions the official sweet onion of the ACO,” says Frank Geers, CEO of American Cornhole Organization. “Cornhole is a sport for everyone, steeped in family, fun, and friendship and there is no better way to bring everyone together than with food and an onion that’s known throughout the U.S.”

In addition to the ACO partnership, G&R remains steadfast in their dedication to the Growing America’s Farmers program, providing grants and scholarships to FFA students nationwide. Promotions are underway in 2023 regional and national retailers. The program has raised and disbursed more that $350,000 in scholarships to the next generation of farmers and G&R is aiming to break records again this year.

G&R Farms produces over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.