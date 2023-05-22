World Bee Day: FAO calls for pollinator-friendly ag practices

May 22 , 2023
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) celebrated World Bee Day with a hybrid ceremony in the entity’s headquarters on Friday 19.

Under the theme “Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production”, the FAO called for global action to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production and highlighted the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators, as they play a unique role in agriculture and food production.

The event sought to raise awareness on the topic and its importance in contributing to the resilience, sustainability and efficiency of agrifood systems.

“Protecting bees and other pollinators is essential to guarantee agricultural production, food security, ecosystem restoration and at large plant health,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in his opening statement.

Among pollinator-friendly practices, Dongyu mentioned crop rotation and diversity, reducing the use of pesticides, and restoring and protecting the habitat of pollinators.

Bees and other pollinators are critical to ecosystem health and food security. They help maintain biodiversity and ensure the production of nutritious food.

However, intensive monoculture and pesticide misuse pose serious threats to pollinators by reducing their access to food and nest sites, exposing them to harmful chemicals, and weakening their immune systems.

