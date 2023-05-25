Colombian sugar mangos debut in the U.S.

More than thirteen thousand pounds of baby mangos, also known as Colombian sugar mangos, a small variety that grows exclusively in the South American country, are being sold at retail stores across the U.S..

Colombian mangos have progressed quickly into the U.S. market after the first shipment of the Keitt variety back in December 2022.

Overall consumption of mangos in the U.S. increased by 37% between 2018 and 2022, opening up space for new providers like Colombia which add to the existing volumes coming from Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil. These are all producers of the common, big red mango.

Producers of baby or sugar mangos are excited about the potential of this unique fruit in the U.S., they believe it could be a turning point for Colombian fruit.

Nick Bernal, director of the importer company Seasons Farm Fresh, said: “The country is poised to be a major player in the U.S. market. It also has good labor costs and the climate for growing produce year-round, which is very attractive."

Colombia’s location is very favorable for transport to the west or east coast, as it has ports both on the Pacific and on the Caribbean, and with 108 fresh products already authorized for shipment to the U.S., there is a lot of potential to take advantage of.

“One of our government objectives is for the regions to spearhead the internationalization of fresh produce, companies, associations, and agglomerations. Through achievements such as this one, we aim at that purpose. The producing regions must become familiar with their export aptitude and start venturing into the internationalization process”, said the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia, Germán Umaña Mendoza.

This shipment was possible “thanks to the efforts of the producer Colfrutta, who met all the market requirements and the interinstitutional work on sanitary and commercial issues. As a result, sugar baby mango will delight American palates,” said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the promotion agency part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism.

Additionally, Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombia's Ambassador to the United States commented: "We celebrate the successful export of Sugar baby mango to the United States. This milestone has a positive and significant impact for producers in the Cordobita area in the department of Magdalena and represents a chance for new commercial opportunities in the United States for our producers in the rest of the country."