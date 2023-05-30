Data breach affected Fresh del Monte’s employees' information

Data breach affects Fresh del Monte’s employee's information

May 30 , 2023
On May 16, 2023, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Massachusetts after learning that confidential employee information was subject to unauthorized access following a cyberattack.

According to the filing, an unauthorized user gained access to the company’s computer network, including files with confidential employee information containing consumer information including names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, and protected health information.

Fresh del Monte believes that no consumer data was leaked as a result of the incident. The company launched an investigation and took its systems offline in an effort to limit further access.

Individuals affected by the information breach have already been informed by the company, and breached information varies depending on the individual.

