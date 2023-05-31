Kenyan Hass avocado industry eyes U.S. admission

May 31 , 2023
Kenyan Hass avocado industry eyes U.S. admission

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the USDA has drafted a pest risk assessment for the importation of fresh Kenyan Hass avocado into the U.S. 

This comes as the country successfully doubled its production in the last five years, according to a report released by FAO.

The report also puts production at about 8.06 million tons of avocado annually, with roughly 20% being destined for export.

Kenya’s contribution to the East African Community accounts for 82% of total avocado shipments to the main destination markets.

The EU - namely the Netherlands, France, Spain, the UK, and Germany - receive for 60% of the country’s exports.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization Corporate Statistical Database, Kenya was ranked the 6th highest avocado producer globally in 2020.

Additionally, in 2021, Kenya surpassed South Africa as the top avocado exporter in the continent.

The draft pest risk assessment will be available here for review and comment until June 29, 2023.

