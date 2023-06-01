AgroFresh announces additions to its Apple Complete portfolio

AgroFresh is hosting a virtual webinar exploring its “Apple Complete” portfolio on June 1, 2023, at 11:00 am EST. AgroFresh will record the meeting for those unable to view the initial meeting. That link will subsequently be announced.

This involves a comprehensive portfolio of near-harvest and post-harvest ethylene management solutions, including its industry-revolutionizing SmartFresh Quality System - https://www.agrofresh.com/solutions/smartfresh/-, as well as digital monitoring and analytics technology, fungicides, coatings, sanitizers, detergents and packing line equipment. AgroFresh announced the webinar in a May 31 press release.

With the addition of three new apple industry products which are a trusted scald and CO2 injury inhibitor, a post-harvest biological fungicide, and an organic apple coating, the AgroFresh Apple Complete portfolio is more complete than ever.

Specifically, the product names are TextarTM DPA, CeraFruta, and Teycer Originals Prime Elite. The Apple Complete portfolio supports the apple industry from end-to-end with unparalleled customer support to make the U.S. industry both more sustainable and efficient.

Registration for the webinar is at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HxzrDhDBR9qlSJ3rl_nvkg#/registration.

AgroFresh describes itself as an ag-tech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce.