Produce purchases increase despite higher prices

Canada: Produce purchases increase despite higher prices

June 08 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Canada: Produce purchases increase despite higher prices

A recent report published by the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) is showing higher first quarter produce purchases, with a 17% increase year-on-year.

This comes as grocery prices continue to soar due to  global inflation.

The data also shows that local produce has the highest level of positive purchase intent, at 83%, followed by  packaged produce at 65%. 

Additionally, the report revealed a growing Canadian shopper interest in sustainability.

According to the CPMA, 19% of consumers consider themselves responsible for advancing sustainable packaging while 68% put the responsibility on producers and retailers.

As for the organic category, the report states that 41% of organic produce consumers prefer to see this integrated with conventional produce. 

“By continuously asking the questions that matter to produce  professionals in our research, we help produce businesses get to know Canadian consumers, resolve issues, and uncover opportunities for the betterment of our industry,” said CPMA President, Ron Lemaire.

Related articles: Canada blueberry acreage keeps growing

The 2023 Canadian Customer Report highlights Canadians’ perceptions, purchase intentions, consumption, and  shopping habits with regard to fresh produce in the first quarter of the year 2023. 

CPMA is a not-for-profit organization  representing a diverse membership  from every produce industry supply chain segment, representing 90% of the  fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada.

You might also be interested in


Canada blueberry acreage keeps growing
Colombian blueberries granted Canadian market access

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands