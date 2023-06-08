Canada: Produce purchases increase despite higher prices

A recent report published by the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) is showing higher first quarter produce purchases, with a 17% increase year-on-year.

This comes as grocery prices continue to soar due to global inflation.

The data also shows that local produce has the highest level of positive purchase intent, at 83%, followed by packaged produce at 65%.

Additionally, the report revealed a growing Canadian shopper interest in sustainability.

According to the CPMA, 19% of consumers consider themselves responsible for advancing sustainable packaging while 68% put the responsibility on producers and retailers.

As for the organic category, the report states that 41% of organic produce consumers prefer to see this integrated with conventional produce.

“By continuously asking the questions that matter to produce professionals in our research, we help produce businesses get to know Canadian consumers, resolve issues, and uncover opportunities for the betterment of our industry,” said CPMA President, Ron Lemaire.

Related articles: Canada blueberry acreage keeps growing

The 2023 Canadian Customer Report highlights Canadians’ perceptions, purchase intentions, consumption, and shopping habits with regard to fresh produce in the first quarter of the year 2023.

CPMA is a not-for-profit organization representing a diverse membership from every produce industry supply chain segment, representing 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada.