Mexico and Canada continue MoU for organic products

The governments of Mexico and Canada renewed the Memorandum of Understanding for the recognition of equivalence for organic products (MoU).

The MoU, originally signed in early 2023, is a joint effort to "strengthen the production chain, boost the competitiveness of small and medium-scale producers, facilitate trade and strengthen supply for consumers in both countries," says Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The memoradum brings broad benefits to farmers in both countries, as it reduces costs for producers, processors, importers, and exporters by eliminating the need to certify organic origin.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) extended the validity of the MoU until January 2027, thus maintaining the homologation of technical requirements, certification, and surveillance procedures.

In early 2023, the Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (Senasica) recognized as equivalent primary and processed products of plant and animal origin of Canadian origin, certified under the Canada Organic Regime (COR).

The CFIA also recognizes organic products produced or processed in Mexico that are certified under the Organic Products Act (LPO) and bear the Organic Mexico seal.

To ensure compliance with the MoU in the trade exchange processes between the two countries, organic products are accompanied by a copy of the current organic certificate and its Transaction Certificate, also called Control Document, which establishes information such as volumes and buyers, among others.

Mango, lemon, banana, and coconut are among the most popular organic products produced by Mexico.