20% increase in avocado sales at Mission Produce

20% increase in avocado sales at Mission Produce

June 12 , 2023
More News Top Stories
20% increase in avocado sales at Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Total revenue decreased $57 million, by 20% to $221.1 million year-on-year driven by deflationary pressure on avocado sales prices as a result of robust Mexican harvest volumes.

Mission, which is based in Oxnard, CA, shows a  36% decrease in average per-unit avocado sales prices was partially offset by a 19% increase in avocado sales, both of which were driven by higher industry supply out of Mexico during the current quarter as compared to limited supply out of Mexico in the same period last year.

Adjusted net income came to US$0.5 million, down from US$2.6 million in 2022, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation was US$7.6 million, a 17% decrease.

“Our fiscal second quarter performance was driven by improved sales volumes resulting from a more normal pricing environment versus last year’s record high pricing,” comments  Steve Barnard, CEO of Mission.

“We delivered a 19% increase in sales volumes year over year, and we continued to see sequential improvement in both volumes and per-unit margins relative to fiscal first quarter. We are well positioned as we enter the Peruvian season and our owned production comes online in the second half of the fiscal year,” says Barnard.

“Despite the impact of lower prices on per unit margins in the short-term, a more rational pricing environment is advantageous for long-term consumption growth and allows Mission to leverage our global distribution footprint to penetrate new growth markets,” adds Barnard.

You might also be interested in


Chilean 2022-23 avocado crop 30% lower year-on-year
International Women's Day: The driving force behind Guatemalan avocados’ admission into the U.S.
Peru is now the leading supplier of avocados and blueberries in the EU
Mission Produce posts Q1 volume growth of 14%
Agronometrics in Charts: Climate change taking a toll on avocado production in Chile
Agronometrics in Charts: Late maturing avocado varieties gaining traction in California
Peruvian avocado exports to U.S. could nearly double by 2028
Sharp increase in Latin American avocado exports over past years

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands