Sea transportation boosting Rwandan avocado exports

After a successful pilot shipment bound for Dubai, the Rwandan avocado business is extending its reach with the help of sea freight, Market Screener reports.

Ocean transportation, which proved to be up to 44% cheaper than air shipping for the Rwandan industry, is set to become the perfect ally as the country seeks to grow exponentially by 2026.

This first container, comprising 23 tons of avocados, was delivered to Carrefour hypermarket in Dubai, one of the most popular grocers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We have received positive feedback from the buyer, Carrefour, regarding the quality and food safety. They are willing to collaborate with us on sea container transport," saysJean-Marie Vianney Munyaneza, the export services division manager at the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

While the first container was shipped through NAEB, the second shipment, expected around October, will be carried by private companies.

According to the entity, these initiatives are crucial for increasing horticultural exports and reducing costs for Rwandan exporters.

As per NAEB figures, Rwanda's avocado export revenues rose from $1.6 million in 2021 to $4.5 million in 2022.

During the same period, production also increased, going from approximately 1,000 tons to 2,600 tons, a 250% growth.

Overall, around 72% of Rwanda’s working population is employed in farming and related activities. The sector accounts for 33% of the national GDP.