Bagged avocados are most popular during holiday season

An Avocado Holiday Retail Recap report from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) shows a rise in sales of bagged avocados during the 2023 summer holidays.

The report indicates that during Labor Day and Independence Day, sales of bagged avocados were up 14% and 17% year-on-year respectively, contributing a combined +2.8M avocado unit increase.

During Independence Day, avocado unit sales increased to 42.1M units.

The South Central region had the highest volume growth rate with a 26% increase over the prior year. All other regions, except for the Great Lakes, posted volume gains ranging from 8% in the Northeast to 21% in the Southeast.

Total U.S. volume for the Independence Day holiday week was up 5.0M units when compared to 2022.

For Labor Day, bagged avocado sales grew by 14% versus the prior year and added 1.3M units to the category.

However, total dollar sales fell 5% to $47.5M. Avocado unit sales also declined to 38.9M units, a 3% decrease in unit sales versus the prior year.