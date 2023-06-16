Fresh Farms to expand melon offer

Nogales-based marketer Fresh Farms is expanding its melon deal, with the company warning retailers about lower than forecasted volumes for the ongoing Mexican melon season.

The firm exclusively partners with local growers in Hermosillo, Mexico. However, it has announced plans to extend its melon program and “collaborating with U.S. partners” to broaden offerings.

Regarding the current deal, Sales Melon Divison’s Jean Honorat is seeing smaller volumes, but with outstanding qualities, especially regarding flavor.

“Quality is amazing, fruit is coming in high in brix, perfect for summer events snacks. We can expect two more weeks of volume, but overall volume has been lower than forecasted,” he notes.

Fresh Farms marketing efforts for this season include social media challenges with “enticing prizes”, which highlight the unique qualities of their Mexican watermelons.