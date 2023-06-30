Largest British blueberry crop ever expected for 2023

British blueberry producers are expecting to send 6,000 tons of fruit to retail shelves this year, projecting the “sweetest and largest crop yet.”

This season, which started in early June and will run to late September, will offer “sweeter than ever” fruit thanks to sunny weather which boosts blueberries’ natural sugar content.

“British blueberries have long been overlooked and I am delighted that here at Hall Hunter we have beaten our growing record to date, and this year will have 2,000 tons available for sale. Low in food miles and mighty in flavor, British blueberries are great for the planet, and our diet – an ideal healthy snack for all the family,” says Harry Hall, managing partner of Hall Hunter, growers of 30% of the UK’s British blueberries.

The UK has a year-round supply of blueberries, but 90% of the fruit gets imported from around the globe, especially from Poland and Chile meaning that Brits’ blueberry eating habits are centered around foreign fruit. Last year, Brits consumed 5,000 tons of blueberries worth over $607 million to the UK economy.

Hall Hunter wishes to increase its production by 30% and they know their competitive advantage lies in their proximity to British retailers. While foreign fruit must travel up to 7,000 miles to shelf, locally grown fruit is a mere 100 miles away.