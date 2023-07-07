Canadian duty changes are coming

Canada’s federal government is launching a multi-year initiative that will transform the collection of duties and taxes for goods imported into Canada. Leading this is the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which is a federal law enforcement agency that is responsible for border guard, immigration enforcement, and customs services in Canada.

These upcoming changes will be explained July 13, as PCB Customs Brokers is hosting a free live webinar 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET. According to a July 5 release from the Fruit and Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corp., information on CARM and the upcoming seminar are available here.

CARM will be released in phases. The July 13 session will address CBSA’s new CARM Portal and a timeline on its phased release, as well as how it will affect every import into Canada moving forward. PCB’s trade advisors will provide an overview of importer security bonds, share a preparedness checklist, and much more.