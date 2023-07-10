Sun Belle announces new berry supply chain director

Global berry distributor Sun Belle announces Ian Grigg as new director of berry supply chain in its Chicago area headquarters. Grigg rejoins the company after seven years.

In this new position, the executive will be managing supply from production through order fulfillment.

“We are delighted Ian Grigg has rejoined us as we continue the rapid expansion of our markets and our supply of conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, golden berries and cranberries,” says Janice Honigberg, Sun Belle founder and president.

Honigberg says that the firm is pleased to again market and distribute Giddings blueberries from Peru and Chile given recent agreements with Giddings Fruits S.A., as well as continuing to be the exclusive representative for Giddings Berries Mexico

Grigg was director of business development at Sun Belle from 2009-2014. Most recently, he acted as chief operating officer of Giddings Berries USA, importing and selling Giddings’ berries from Peru and Chile. He rejoined Sun Belle at the end of May.

“We will be increasing efficiencies for our growers and strengthening an already uniquely agile and effective supply chain for our customers. I am very much looking forward to the next chapter,” says Grigg.