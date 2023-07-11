Cherry production in Northern Hemisphere to increase 50%

The Northern Hemisphere cherry season got off on the right foot, with the industry projecting 19.9 million 20-pound boxes, a 50% increase compared to the 13.3 million boxes harvested in 2022.

Good harvest weather in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Montana has improved cherry blossom.

From Cerezas del Noroeste, Juan Carlos Moreira states "This incredible fruit comes to us thanks to the growers who tirelessly cultivate these magnificent cherries year after year. Their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence have made it possible for us to enjoy cherries of the highest quality, each one full of sweetness and vibrancy to have its burst of flavor straight from the orchard to our table."

The Northwest cherry harvest is characterized by its quality and flavor. The institution indicates that the increased volume in the harvest will allow greater availability in local markets, meeting the growing demand for cherries.

Mexico produces fresh red cherries and the Rainier variety, characterized by its particular sweetness, attractive golden yellow or light pink color, with red blush on the part exposed to the sun.

Moreira added, "The best word to define this flavor explosion is #Cherrylicious, as it makes us think of the liquid version of happiness when tasting a fresh cherry."

Benefits of cherries

Endocrinologist Jorge Yamamoto explains that cherries provide melatonin, antioxidants, and anthocyanins, making them very beneficial for health. "Due to their high content of flavonoids, vitamins A and C, cherries provide antioxidant effects to our body, which could help the body to effectively combat cellular aging, reflecting the results in the maintenance and care of the skin. This makes them an essential source of remineralizing and toning depurative.”

In addition, cherries possess anthocyanins that fight muscle inflammation, so the doctor believes they could help reduce inflammation and arthritis symptoms. Due to their anti-inflammatory properties, cherries are recommended as an aid to combat tendon and muscle pain, and even the WHO recommends their consumption as a healthy fruit that is worth including in our diet.