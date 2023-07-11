Secure your tickets with discount for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

By Asia Fruit Logistica

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back in Hong Kong, taking place 6-8 September 2023 at AsiaWorld-Expo, alongside ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and Asiafruit Business Forum!

Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show is once more bringing together key industry members from around the world and showcases the global value chain of the fresh fruit and vegetable business.

Tickets include free access to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, both held on the exhibition floor on all three days of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Strong exhibitor line-up

Exhibitors from 38 different countries and regions have already registered to showcase their products and services at the show. Big brands and key players from across the global fresh produce business all gather in ONE place – ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Some 22 industry associations and entities will have national or regional pavilions, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.

Exhibitor registrations are still being accepted.

Top-quality insights

The visitor pass also includes access to a busy event programme bringing a wealth of information and insights.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier event for business information and networking, homes in on the latest trends and opportunities in the fast-moving Asia market. Marketing, trade, and technology are all in focus on the three-day programme. Topics on the agenda include ‘New market demographics in Asia’, ‘Where next in food retail?’ and ‘Big changes on China’s distribution landscape’. The full agenda at a glance.

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM presents three days of workshops under different tracks. At the ‘Launchpad’ on Day One, exhibitors showcase new products, technologies, and solutions. Day Two offers ‘Partner Content’, including special Chinese-language sessions curated by Asiafruit China. On Day Three, the ‘Logistics Hub’ features expert talks and discussions on cold chain logistics, from sea freight to air cargo. Check the programme updates on our website.

For more information on exhibiting and visiting ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com, or contact the Organising Team by email: info@gp-events.com