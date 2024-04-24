The roots of North America’s largest grapevine nursery 

By Sunridge Nurseries

To the many established growers in the wine and table grape business, Sunridge Nurseries has become a familiar name, with an earned reputation for their honesty, integrity and commitment to producing quality grapevines.

A pioneer in this industry, Sunridge Nurseries was founded on the idea of service and innovation. It began as a dream, more of a mission really, of one man, Glen Stoller, to bring to the market the finest grape stock available in the world.

After years of experience in the grapevine industry, Glen and Terrie Stoller founded Sunridge Nurseries in 1977. The family-owned business has evolved from a local nursery to a global supplier of grapevines over the course of nearly fifty years now.

Sunridge Nurseries is located in Central California, nestled at the base of the rolling foothills bordering the southern San Joaquin Valley, where sandy soils and the high degree days create the perfect setting for growing premium grape nursery stock.

At Sunridge, Innovation Comes Naturally

In 2001, Glen Stoller, along with Jack Pandol and Dr. David Cain established International Fruit Genetics (IFG). In its ensuing years, IFG’s breeding program became revolutionary for the table grape industry.

For over two decades, Sunridge Nurseries has been the exclusive nursery to offer the well-known IFG table grape varieties to licensed growers and took part in creating a worldwide community of growers. After the acquisition and merger of International Fruit Genetics (IFG) and Special New Fruit Licensing (SNFL) Group in 2023, Sunridge is looking forward to its newfound partnership with what has now become BLOOM FRESH™.

To best serve our customers planting demands, we have partnered with new plant breeders, including Grapa™ and others to provide the industry with the best quality and unique assortment of product for table grapes, raisins, and cherries.

In most recent years, Sunridge has undergone several expansions and additions to their modern, state-of-the-art facilities. The nursery's growing, grafting and storage facilities now total more than 800,000 square feet. At the end of 2023, Sunridge has added nearly 200,000 sq. ft of new state-of-the-art greenhouse & shadehouse facilities, which has allowed for production of an additional million potted vines per year.

Sunridge Nurseries continues to invest in its future with technological advancements, upgrades and expansions throughout the business to provide its customers and partners an exceptional product.

