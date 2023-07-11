Westfalia Fruit appoints new chair of the board

July 11 , 2023
Global avocado marketer Westfalia Fruit Group has announced Dr. Khotso Mokhele as new chair of the Board of Westfalia Fruit International and its parent company, HMH Group.

Dr. Mokhele has served as a Special Advisor to two Ministers of Science and Technology in South Africa and has also represented South Africa on the executive board of UNESCO.

Dr. Khotso Mokhele.

The executive joined the Board of the HMH Group as a non-executive director in 2013 and is the founder of the Academy of Science of South Africa and the National Research Foundation.

Mokhele is also president of the Hans Merensky Legacy Foundation, which was established 74 years ago to promote and assist in the development of natural resources within South Africa and its neighbors through research, experimentation  and demonstration supported by scientific knowledge.

Dr. Merensky founded the company over 70 years ago.

“We have ambitious plans for the future, to  continue positively developing the global avocado industry for the long term supported by research, innovation  and commitment of our Westfalia colleagues,” said Mokhele.

Westfalia Group currently operates in 15 countries, spreading over five continents. The firm’s research division,  Westfalia Technological Services, is the world’s largest privately funded subtropical fruit research unit.

