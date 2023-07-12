Peruvian blueberry exports continue exponential growth

2023 has been a strong year for Peruvian blueberries, with the country remaining at the forefront of global export for the fourth consecutive year.

As of June, fresh blueberry exports showed an uptick of almost 43% year-on-year, with over 76 million pounds shipped, according to Peruvian consulting firm Inform@cción and as reported by Agraria.pe.

The firm’s president, Fernando Cillóniz Benavides, told the publication that by the end of the year, fresh blueberries will be the main agro-export crop from Peru, surpassing table grapes.

"In all months of this year, shipments have been higher compared to the same months of 2022. Moreover, if we refer to the 2023-24 campaign it is already hinted that it will be higher than the 2022-23 campaign, and is expected to grow in volume in a 25 to 30% range," he said.

September and October are considered the peak months for Peruvian blueberry exports.

Peru’s ProArándanos Manager, Luis Miguel Venegas, told FreshFruitPortal.com that Peruvian weather, especially in coastal areas, has proved ideal for blueberry cultivation.

“An extremely important factor has to do with the climate, which is very friendly to blueberries. This has been fundamental to achieve this production explosion, together with the professionalism of the companies that are dedicated to this crop,” Venegas said.

ProArándanos represents 31 associated agro exporter companies which account for almost 80% of total exports of this fruit.

Venegas said that main destination markets for Peruvian blueberries include the U.S., with approximately 50% of total exports, followed by the EU with 30% and China with another 15% of shipments.

Other destinations such as the South and Central America and the Middle East, among others, make up for another 5% of exports.