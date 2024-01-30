Planasa zero cold requirement blueberries

Climate change greatly affected South American fruit growers in 2023, with a rise in temperatures driven by the El Niño phenomenon impacting crops with special temperature requirements such as blueberries. The solution? Zero cold requirement varieties.

The world’s top blueberry exporter, Peru, saw a 40% volume decrease due to weather factors. The sector is looking to regain steam this season by turning to varietal change, which is why global breeder and innovator Planasa emphasizes the importance of genetics to help growers adapt to weather changes.

The firm's tropical blueberry genetics were designed to thrive even in drought conditions, with improved endurance to stress and radiation, all while guaranteeing long-term sustainability, the company says.

Blue Madeira, a highly productive variety, has a surprising capacity to respond to abrupt changes in temperature. Additionally, when pruned, the cultivar has high yields, making it very attractive from a profitability standpoint.

Blue Manila, a super jumbo variety, is renowned for its excellent flavor and earliness. It can be harvested between April and June, facilitating early pruning and allowing up to 1.5 seasons per year.

“New varieties such as Blue Madeira and Blue Manila have managed to maintain their high production levels and exceptional quality in Peru and Mexico, achieving yields of 79 pounds per plant on average both in the current production cycle and in the second - at densities of 9,000 plants per hectare (2.4 acres)," says international consultant, Dr. Carlos Castillo.

Manila and Madeira are evergreen and stand out for not having cold requirements (zero chilling hours), which allows them to adapt to tropical climates.

“In addition, they have had average calibers of 0.8 inches, brix of 14º and an extraordinary bloom, so it is very clear that the vigor and resistance of the new varieties to extreme climate changes is one of their most outstanding characteristics," Castillo adds.

Both varieties have good resistance to unfavorable conditions, all while maintaining high fertility, differentiation, and good flavor.