Peruvian table grape exports rose 10% in 2022-23

The Peruvian table grape industry exported a total of 71.4 million 8.2 kg boxes in 2022-23, a 10% increase year-on-year.

Alejandro Cabrera, general manager of the Peruvian Table Grape Producers Association (Provid), says: "In some areas we have a growth of 5%, which explains the higher volume and added to the new varieties that have been produced. If we add the replacement of varieties made some years ago, plus the new areas, we see the increase in volume, especially because the new varieties are very productive".

He explains that the varieties with the highest growth were Autumn Crisp with a 70% growth year-on-year, followed by Ivory with a 38% increase, and Sweet Globe with a 35% increase in shipments compared to the previous season.

"These are the three varieties of white seedless grapes with the greater preponderance in Peru, which are growing at double digits," he says.

Markets

He adds that the Peruvian table grapes main import markets are Mexico with a 50% shipment growth, from 3.5 million boxes to 5.3 million boxes year-on-year.

"Another country that presented an increase is Taiwan with a 50% increase, from 600 thousand boxes to 1 million in one season. However, the biggest volume is in the United States with a 22% growth in imports, going from 26 million boxes to more than 32 million boxes," said Cabrera.

Price - promotion

Regarding the increase in volume in the markets, Provid's general manager says that "the increase in the supply of Peruvian table grapes for a given destination at a given time, like any economic activity, generates a drop in prices. We have to be very intelligent in the timing of shipments to the destinations to prevent any saturations in the market that may affect the price."

Challenges

He notes that being the main exporter brings along multiple challenges. Cabrera states that "one of them is that together the increase in supply must go hand in hand with demand, which must increase to prevent a drop in prices, so the role of our industry is to promote new consumption habits, new preferences and thus the fruit from Peru is perceived in a good way at the destinations."