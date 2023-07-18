Colombia Avocado Board names new executive director

The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) announced industry veteran Manuel Michel as their new executive director starting July 17.

Michel is the former executive director of the National Mango Board and will succeed Willian Watson.

“This is an exciting time to join the Colombia Avocado Board,” says Michel in a release. “I have an unwavering dedication to enhancing lives through agriculture development and trade, and my commitment is rooted in the profound impact ag development can have on the livelihood of farmers, local communities, and consumers and I see that reality at work in Colombia and I am eager to highlight the benefits and advantages of Colombian avocados and be a champion for the Board’s mission and vision” he concluded.

Colombian avocado production with orchard numbers more than tripling over the last two years, resulting in the production of nearly 25 million pounds during the 2023 season, according to the release. The warm climate and fertile soils make Colombia a year-round Hass avocado producer and global exporter with an increasing global sales footprint.

“We’re thrilled to have Manuel, and his special skill set, join CAB. It was vital that we brought the right person into this role, and we appreciate William supporting us in our operational startup until we could,” CAB Chairman Ricardo Uribe indicates in the release. “It’s clear that Manuel understands this opportunity with his past experience growing new organizations, along with his international experience as we grow Colombian avocado exports to the U.S.”

Michel has more than 25 years of experience in agriculture, organizational administration and food safety, and holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Oregon State University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Texas Tech University, along with a license from the State Bar of Texas.