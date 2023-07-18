Robinson Fresh awarded Grand Lion for Good Vendor award

Logistics company Eden Global announced that its Robinson Fresh division was recently honored by omnichannel retailer Food Lion, for “leveraging its industry-leading end-to-end supply chain solutions for good.”

The Grand Lion for Good Vendor Award is a recognition of Robinson Fresh’s commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds’ hunger-relief projects.

Since Food Lion Feeds launched in 2014, Robinson Fresh has been the sole vendor of the Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag program, donating $49,000 to this annual campaign in 2022 alone.

In addition to the product and financial support provided, the company participates in volunteer events to support individuals and families in need.

“Robinson Fresh has been a valued vendor for 30+ years, and through their customer-centric approach they have become a seamless extension of the Food Lion team,” says Kristin Wells, director of business development at Food Lion.

The executive adds that Robinson Fresh’s collaboration has been crucial during the last three years, as they have experienced “a challenge from a supply standpoint, especially as demand has been through the roof.

“Our customers leverage Robinson Fresh’s global suite of services daily to build more efficient and sustainable supply chains – it’s the core of what we do, but this award is especially exciting as we join forces to help our communities,” says Greg Thompson, director of strategic accounts, Robinson Fresh.