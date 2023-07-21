First ever Global Tropicals Congress gathering big names

The first Global Tropicals Congress will take place in The Hague on Sep. 14, discussing the latest trends and growth strategies in fresh tropical fruit.

The initiative is organized by Fruitnet in cooperation with Fruit Logistica.

The event will offer a promotional platform for companies that supply products like avocados, bananas, mangos, pineapples, plus other tropical and exotic fruits and vegetables.

Thought leaders from all parts of the tropicals and exotics supply chain will offer their expert commentary and insight through a series of talks, interviews and discussion.

Global marketer Dole will take part in an informative program of talks and discussions about this fast-growing category.

Joining Dole will be an array of other tropicals suppliers such as AMFresh, Westfalia, Olympic Fruit, Georges Helfer, Wealmoor, and Blue Skies, among others.

The congress will provide a “range of sponsorship opportunities to promote your brand before, during and after the event,” a recent release says.

Registration is open, with an early bird discount available before July 31.