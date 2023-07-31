PepsiCo and Walmart jointly support regenerative ag

PepsiCo and Walmart announced a seven-year collaboration to pursue $120 million worth of investments focused on supporting U.S. and Canadian farmers in their pursuit to improve soil health and water quality.

By establishing and scaling financial, agronomic and social programs, it aims to enable and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than two million acres of farmland and deliver approximately four million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals by 2030 – roughly equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power 778,300 homes for one year.

Commenting on the voluntary adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, Jeff Huffman, owner and operator of Island Farms LLC in Maxwell, NE, says, “From my perspective, embracing regenerative agriculture is essential. It’s good for farmers, not only because it’s beneficial to the environment and our food quality, but also for the profitability of our businesses. If you use less fertilizer and you grow a bigger crop, or if you use less water and can still grow the same size of crop, it strengthens your farm in a way that benefits the bottom line and our environment for generations to come.”

The release notes that PepsiCo’s and Walmart’s businesses depend on farmers to grow ingredients that are used to make products for consumers. With a supply chain for the two companies that stretches across North America and involves a large volume of critical crops – including potatoes, oats, corn, wheat, soybeans and rice – sustainability will look different from commodity to commodity, region to region and even farm to farm.

The collaboration between PepsiCo and Walmart offers a voluntary, flexible approach to regenerative agriculture that gives farmers a seat at the table, recognizes the diversity of agriculture and that one size does not fit all.

“Successful sustainability starts and ends with trust. At PepsiCo, we work very hard to earn the trust of the farmer so they understand that we are investing in their legacy, and they can hand their farm down to the next generation,” says Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer, PepsiCo.

“Farmers know their business better than anyone else, and what we hear from them is that for regenerative agriculture to make business sense, three things need to happen. They need economic support, social and cultural support, and agronomic support. This strategic collaboration with Walmart will advance our shared goal to have farmers’ backs as they transform farming in a way that benefits the planet and people,” adds Andrew.

“At Walmart, our sustainability strategy is built to make the everyday choice the sustainable choice for our customers,” says Jane Ewing, senior vice president for sustainability at Walmart.

“This collaboration aims to help elevate farmer livelihoods, engage them on how to more sustainably manage soil health, increase yields and create a model that others can mimic across other product categories, including encouraging additional investments in regenerative agriculture by other brands,” adds Ewing.

PepsiCo and Walmart have a shared focus on supporting farming communities while improving soil and water health, as well as lowering carbon emissions.

As the largest convenience food and beverage company in North America, a resilient food system is essential to PepsiCo's business and its ability to meet its goals, which include driving the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across seven million acres by 2030 – an area approximately the size of PepsiCo's agricultural footprint – and reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% across its entire value chain by 2030 (against a 2015 baseline) while striving toward net-zero emissions by 2040.

“This effort is a new model for PepsiCo, marking our first, large-scale strategic collaboration focused on sustainable agriculture with a retail partner,” says Steven Williams, chief executive officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. “By joining forces with Walmart, we’ll be empowering farmers through education, upfront investment in outcomes, peer coaching and cost-sharing – and hopefully inspiring others to join us.”

This is part of Walmart’s prioritization of purposeful collaborations to accelerate the adoption of regenerative practices in line with its goal to protect, restore or more sustainably manage 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030 along with the Walmart Foundation.