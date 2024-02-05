U.S. Brazilian mango imports projected up
The Brazilian mango season began in the first week of August and will run until the last week of February with a projection of approximately 12,3 million boxes, a recent crop report by the National Mango Board says.
As of the last week of January, mango shipments stood at approximately 22,400 boxes for a total of 12,264,543 boxes for the season. The 2023-24 Brazilian season is expected to be about 31% higher year-on-year.
Tommy Atkins is the top variety exported by Brazil, accounting for 81% of the volume. It is followed by Kent and Keitt at 7% and 6%, respectively.
All origin mango imports into the U.S. are projected down approximately 27% year-on-year, as unfavorable weather conditions delayed flowering in producing countries, such as Peru.
Ecuador ended its season. Brazil, Peru and Mexico are currently harvesting and/or packing.