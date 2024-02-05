U.S. Brazilian mango imports projected up

U.S. Brazilian mango imports projected up

February 05 , 2024
More News Top Stories
U.S. Brazilian mango imports projected up

The Brazilian mango season began in the first week of August and will run until the last week of February with a projection of approximately 12,3 million boxes, a recent crop report by the National Mango Board says.

As of the last week of January, mango shipments stood at approximately 22,400 boxes for a total of 12,264,543 boxes for the season. The 2023-24 Brazilian season is expected to be about 31% higher year-on-year.

Related articles: Lack of agricultural inspectors threaten Brazilian grape exports to U.S.

Tommy Atkins is the top variety exported by Brazil, accounting for 81% of the volume. It is followed by Kent and Keitt at 7% and 6%, respectively.

All origin mango imports into the U.S. are projected down approximately 27% year-on-year, as unfavorable weather conditions delayed flowering in producing countries, such as Peru.

Ecuador ended its season. Brazil, Peru and Mexico are currently harvesting and/or packing.

You might also be interested in


Chilean cherry shipments to the U.S. to drop 30%
North Bay’s Jumbo blueberries are now available
Bloom Fresh executives share 2024 predictions for the table grape industry
Veteran blueberry researcher named UF’s Horticulture Crop Breeding Endowed Chair
Florida ag commissioner fighting to protect rural land from development
USDA expands HLB quarantine in California
Costa Rican pineapples recovered in 2023
IFPA 2023 promotes healthier world; calls for industry to “take action” 

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands