July 31 , 2023
William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. welcomes first summer citrus shipment

William H. Kopke Jr., Inc., a vertically integrated fruit and produce company, announced the arrival of its summer citrus from South Africa, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina. Its citrus products including mandarins, navel oranges, minneolas, cara caras, grapefruits, lemons, are available under their Sweetums brand and limes are available under their Mr. Squeeze brand.

“We are delighted that summer citrus has arrived and once again looks and tastes beautiful,” shares the firm’s William Kopke “With the growth of our repack facility by 10,000 additional square feet, for a total of 35,000 square feet, we have the capacity to pack any type of citrus packaging. In addition to our large repack facility, we have full control of the logistics which allows us to pivot quickly and satisfy any customer need.”

The Sweetums brand, introduced across the citrus line in 2022  has continued to stand out in produce departments. Other fruit packed under the Sweetums brand include grapes, cherries, pears, kiwi, and berries.

“We have been selling under the Sweetums brand for many years and have received a great deal of positive feedback from the end consumer,” shares Kopke. “After a year with the rebrand, we have established Sweetums as the premium fruit option, earning consumers' trust through a consistent experience across all categories.”

Sweetums citrus is available this summer in grocery retailers across North America. 

