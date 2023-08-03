Organic fresh produce sales up in Q2

Following a downward trend in 2021-22, organic fresh produce volumes are picking up in 2023, with the Organic Produce Network (OPN) reporting a 1% increase for the year’s second quarter.

The firm details this in its newly released Q2 2023 Organic Produce Performance report.

Additionally, organic’s dollar sales also saw a moderate increase of 1.5% year-on-year, topping $2.4 billion.

Comparatively, conventional produce dollar sales grew by 2%, while volume declined by 1.3%, as total sales topped $18.8 billion.

“The rate of organic sales growth, while still positive, slowed compared to past years, giving volume a chance to match that growth," says Tom Barnes, CEO of Category Partners.

As per OPN’s analysis, it appears price increases on conventional produce are being more easily absorbed by consumers than the higher prices in organics.

"This suggests that inflation, while still evident, is not as apparent in organic produce as it was in conventional produce this past quarter,” he adds.

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, and packaged salads continued to be the two dominant organic fresh produce categories, combining to top $850 million for the quarter.

Berry sales showed a 3.3% increase from the same time last year, topping $454 million in sales, while the packaged salad category was flat at $396 million in sales.

Organic onions, citrus, and avocados also saw double-digit volume gains, while celery posted the largest decline in volume, followed by grapes and potatoes.