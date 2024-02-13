The 2023-24 Chilean table grape season

As the Chilean table grape season unfolds, projections for the 2023-2024 season estimate a total volume of 63.4 million boxes. This projection comprises 24.8 million boxes of red seedless, 22.5 million boxes of white seedless, 10.1 million boxes of red globe, and 6 million boxes of black seedless grapes.

Newer varieties such as Prime, Sweet Celebration and Midnight Beauty are gaining traction, collectively expected to represent 63% of Chile's total fresh grape exports, nearing 40 million boxes. The current export program displayed a robust start, with Chile exporting 2 million boxes by Week 52, a significant increase from the 693,000 boxes exported in week 52 of the last campaign.

Of this total, 74 percent has been shipped to the U.S., totaling 1.4 million boxes, compared to 593,000 boxes in the corresponding period of 2022. In week 3, the US market registered a total of 5.5 M kgs, marking an appreciable increase compared to the preceding season.

Carolina Cruz, Vice President of Uvanova shed light on the obstacles faced by the table grape industry, acknowledging structural shifts involving varietal replacement and intensified competition from Peru in export markets, she highlighted overarching concerns like water scarcity in the northern region and financial constraints.

Cruz underscored the urgency in addressing these challenges, emphasizing ongoing dialogues about water availability, the impacts of climate change, and the necessity to accelerate varietal replacement initiatives. The 2023-2024 table grape season in Chile unfolds against the backdrop of both optimism and challenges, emphasizing the industry's adaptability in the face of evolving dynamics.

