U.S. imports of Peruvian passion fruit drop 30%

Peruvian passion fruit exports to the U.S. suffered an abrupt drop this year, with an estimated 30% less shipments.

This comes after an upward trend that saw FOB values rise almost 100% from 2019 to 2022.

According to Peru’s Exporters Association (ADEX), overall production is also lower this year. In 2018, volumes stood at 152,392 tons but dropped to 101,466 last year.

Peru exports passion fruit fresh and processed forms, which include juice, pulp, drinks, concentrate and nectar, among others.

Passion fruit juice leads said category, at 4,943 tons representing 70% of production, per 2022 figures.

Renzo Gómez, spokesperson for ADEX’s Industry Fruit Board, tells FreshFruitPortal.com that Peru has faced multiple woes; from political unrest to logistic challenges and adverse climate.

“With the El Niño phenomenon setting in, we’re projecting roughly 70,000 tons of passion fruit by the end of 2023,” Gómez says.

The U.S. is the fourth largest destination for Peruvian passion fruit, receiving 14% of the country’s total exports.

The Netherlands occupy the top spot, with a 38% share. Chile and France follow, with a 16% share each.

For 2023, the sector anticipates a more active domestic market given that warmer climate will most likely hinder harvests.

An exotic staple

Passion fruit is native to Peru’s Amazon region, and its high nutritional value has granted it popularity around the world.

The seeds have high oil content and are easily digestible, and its peel is rich in pectin, which is a natural gelling agent that can also be used to combat constipation.

It is low in fat, and has tranquilizing and detoxifying properties.

"Because of its important nutritional properties, passion fruit is in demand by the juice and cosmetics industry, hence it is expected to be in the top 5 of the most exported Peruvian fruits," Gómez adds.