EPA Approved Berrisys - Blueberry postharvest protection technology makes its way to the U.S. market

By Tessara

What promises to be a game-changing technology for blueberries will help U.S. farmers protect the postharvest condition of their fruit during exports.

Berrisys sheets, which recently received EPA registration in the U.S. have been used successfully in South Africa since 2019 and other countries including Morocco, Poland, China, UK, and Australia, being widely praised for their efficacy, safety, and ease of use.

Berrisys is a laminated plastic, dual-release, sulfur dioxide-generating sheet manufactured by Tessara that uses the same technology as world-leading Uvasys, which is used to keep grapes fresher for longer. The technology has been trialed in both lab and commercial conditions and has been in the market for four years growing in both local and international markets.

Postharvest decay is one of the main challenges for exporting blueberries. By releasing a controlled amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas, the sheets serve multiple purposes including, protection from postharvest fungal decay, specifically Botrytis cinerea, and extending the shelflife of the berries.

This is why the product focuses on preserving quality during storage and transportation while extending shelf life.

U.S. market entry

The company’s entry into the U.S. market will offer local blueberry farmers the possibility to store their berries for longer periods and reduce their overall losses as a result of postharvest decay, increasing their profits by delivering high-quality blueberries to their international customers.

"The successful EPA approval marks a defining moment in Tessara's journey as we launch Berrisys sheets in the USA," said Dawie Senekal, Head of Sales & Marketing at Tessara.

"This achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. I am confident that this is only the beginning of a remarkable journey ahead, where we can help Blueberry Growers reduce their overall losses as a result of postharvest decay and ensure their blueberries reach their customers in the best condition possible."