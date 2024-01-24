North Bay’s Jumbo blueberries are now available

Grower-owned cooperative North Bay shared in a Jan. 9 crop report that Mexico-grown Jumbo blueberries are now available in the U.S. market, with good supplies through April, the group says.

Starting at 18mm, and with many topping 22 to 26 mm, this year’s Jumbo crop will be coming from new SEKOYA plantings in Mexico. North Bay is one of the few cooperatives and companies across the world that are allowed to grow this family of varieties.

Jumbo blueberries are known for their exceptional size, as well as distinctive flavor, texture, and appearance.

As for the regular-sized crop, Chilean shipments are expected to be slightly delayed due to weather woes. However, peak volumes of organic and conventional blueberries are projected to arrive in mid-January through early February.

Peruvian volumes should remain steady, while Mexican production is expected to peak during February and March, with promotional opportunities available for the next four to six weeks.