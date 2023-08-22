Splendid announces Keitt Kong mango label

Grower and shipper Splendid by Porvenir announces the official launch of its Keitt mango variety label, Keitt Kong.

The introduction comes during the peak of the Mexican mango season, with U.S. imports of this fruit projecting a 3% rise, according to the National Mango Board (NMB).

Splendid President Daniel Ibarra shares that the launch aligns with “the most exciting moment of the Mexican mango season.”

“The northwest region of the country is witnessing exceptional mango production, underscoring a compelling proposition for retailers by ensuring a robust and dependable supply. In effect, it extends the Mexican season and offers retailers the advantage of staying in Mexico before moving to the off-shore mango season,” says Ibarra.

Splendid’s website details that the Keitt Kong variety is grown according to “the highest quality standards,” and its large size, trending towards 5/6s, and juiciness are its most notable features.

Supplies are limited and will only be available until October. However, estimated shipments of the Keitt mangoes will be one of the highest in recent years from northern Sinaloa.

Vice President of Marketing Cindy Schwing states that her creative team has done an amazing job with the creation of the new Keitt Kong label, allowing Splendid to showcase these renowned mangoes.