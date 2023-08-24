Firestone Pacific Foods announces leadership transition

PRESS RELEASE

Firestone Pacific Foods, an industry leading provider of nutritious and great-tasting fruit for over 100 years, announces a significant leadership transition. After three and a half years of exceptional service and dedication, Josh Hinerfeld, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will be retiring from his position. Firestone Pacific Foods is delighted to introduce Shawn Campbell as the incoming CEO.

Since joining Firestone in 2019 after its acquisition by Agriculture Capital, Josh Hinerfeld has played a pivotal role in propelling the company forward on its mission to expand access to nutritious fruit while promoting soil regeneration and community growth. Under his leadership, the company has expanded substantially, invested in industry-leading technologies and innovative facilities, including a 21,000 square foot state-of-the-art hygienically designed Repack Facility, and diversified its customer base. Josh's ability to foster a culture of optimism, curiosity, and transparency has been instrumental in building strong teams within Firestone Pacific Foods. The company celebrates Josh's retirement with heartfelt gratitude for his guidance and unwavering support.

As incoming CEO of Firestone Pacific Foods, Shawn Campbell brings extensive experience in the food industry, having held leadership roles at NorPac Foods, Darigold, and most recently at Charcuterie Artisans. As the former board chair of the American Frozen Food Institute, Shawn has a proven track record of fostering strong customer relationships and possesses a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the industry. Shawn will be an invaluable addition to and leader of Firestone Pacific Foods’ extraordinary team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shawn Campbell as the new CEO of Firestone Pacific Foods," said Rob Hurlbut, Managing Director of Agriculture Capital and Board Chair of Firestone Pacific Foods. "His expertise and leadership will undoubtedly complement our team's efforts to deliver frozen fruit of exceptional taste and nutrition, while nurturing the ecosystems and individuals who make this possible."

Please join us in warmly welcoming Shawn Campbell as he assumes the role of CEO at Firestone Pacific Foods. We are confident that under his leadership, the company will continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the food industry.