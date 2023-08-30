Superior Foods International joins Viru Group

Peru’s canned and frozen produce company Viru Group announced on Aug. 28 it has acquired Superior Foods International (SFI), a California-based frozen and value-added food firm.

With a decade-long partnership and a shared “vision of quality, excellence, innovation and exceptional service,” the companies seek to expand their offerings by combining their capabilities.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to all our customers for their continued support and trust. Together with SFI, we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and are confident that this acquisition will enable us to reach new heights together, becoming an even stronger and more effective organization," says Viru CEO Yoselyn Malamud.

Related articles: Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia

"SFI has become part of the Viru Group, an integration that will provide us with significantly enhanced capabilities and greater opportunities. Our vision, mission, core values and dedication to our existing partners are unwavering. SFI will continue to operate with the same entrepreneurial spirit, independence and agility as it has for the past 40 years," Marco Cruz, SFI's general manager, adds.

Viru operates in three different lines, fresh, frozen and canned, in both B2B and B2C, with facilities in Peru, Spain, Italy and France.

Viru’s products reach more than 50 countries in five continents, with more than 72,000 acres of crops, ten processing plants and 17,000 collaborators in Peru.