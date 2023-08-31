Dole joins in Great American Banana Split Celebration

Producer and marketer Dole was part of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, which was hosted by the City of Latrobe, PA, and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 24-28.

During the occasion, the firm brought back its seven-foot healthy-living mascot Bobby Banana to honor the globally famous banana-based sundae.

Celebrations included a Yellow Tie Gala, 5K Banana Run and antique car show, and was immediately deemed a success and annual tradition by all parties involved.

“Dole was proud to be part of the inaugural event in 2013 christening Latrobe’s official role in banana history,” Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications, says in a release.

Dole sponsored this year’s Great American Banana Split Celebration Climbing Wall where Bobby was present to photo ops and other activities.

“As you can imagine, we were especially honored to be part of the 10th anniversary festivities and delighted to see that the Great American Banana Split Celebration, and the dessert itself, are alive and well!,” Goldfield adds.

This year has seen a noticeable resurgence of Bobby Banana in Dole’s marketing and community efforts, including appearances by the giant fruit on National Banana Day in April, on Dole’s web and social pages, and throughout a fall initiative and partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte to encourage parents and kids to adopt a healthier back-to-school routine.