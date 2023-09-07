Vidalia unimpacted by Idalia

By Tad Thompson

Although Hurricane Idalia severely damaged Georgia’s ag industry, the famous Vidalia onion industry was between crops and not adversely affected.

On Sept. 6, Chelsea Blaxton Page, interim executive director of the Vidalia Onion Committee, based in Vidalia, GA, tells FreshFruitPortal.com, “We didn’t have any damage that I am aware of. We haven’t started planting yet so we were spared this time. The area did receive a lot of rain.”

On Sept. 4, FreshFruitPortal.com reported that Idalia, which had downgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane, quickly moved from Florida into Georgia, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall across much of south Georgia on Aug 31.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) reported damage to crops, pecan trees, agricultural operations and infrastructure, and other GDA-regulated entities across South Georgia.

Damage assessments are underway.