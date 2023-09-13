Westfalia USA’s avocados go plastic free

Global avocado provider Westfalia Fruit launched a 100% plastic free bagged avocado program in the U.S., alongside partner Can I Recycle This (CIRT), a recycling technology platform.

“As a purpose-driven company, sustainable avocado production, plastic-free packaging and environmental protection are all especially important to our organization. We continue to invest in unique technology, such as CIRT’s innovative platform, and sustainable packaging in the United States and countries around the globe to do good for our customers, our shoppers and our planet,” says Westfalia USA President and CEO Raina Nelson.

Westfalia Fruit is also the first and only fresh produce company to partner with CIRT, a user-friendly QR code that gives real-time information on recyclability and home compostability of the packaging by zip code.

Additionally, the firm has committed to achieving zero waste to landfill by 2025 and carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Our innovative platform, QR code and API technologies empowers consumers and companies alike with real-time information on recyclability and compostability, making informed choices easier than ever. Together with Westfalia, we are not only reducing plastic waste but also inspiring change across the entire fresh produce market. This partnership is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders prioritize sustainability, and we look forward to contributing to this exciting journey," adds Kat Shayne, CEO and founder at CIRT.

The newly unveiled packaging will be showcased at Southern Innovations in Charlotte, N.C. this week.