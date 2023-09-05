Westfalia expanding Mozambique operations

Global producer and marketer Westfalia Fruit announces expansion of its Mozambique avocado packing facility.

The company says its committed to “propelling Mozambique's avocado sector forward with a focus on fostering growth and innovation.”

Commercial avocado growing was introduced in the country in 2015, with the sector making its first shipments three years later.

Mozambique’s avocado industry has experienced significant growth, reaching an export volume of 6.5 million pounds in 2022. This represents a 154% increase year-on-year.

Europe, Russia, the Middle East and, in a smaller measure, South Africa, represent the major destinations for Mozambican avocados,

Hass, Fuerte, Hass, Gwen, and Pinkerton are Mozambique ’s main varieties .

The packhouse upgrade is underway and scheduled for completion by r the second week of February 2024.

This packhouse expansion embodies not only the company’s dedication to Mozambique 's avocado sector but also signifies a significant stride towards reinforcing the local economy and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, Westfalia says in a release.