Canadian fruit packer fined $56K for septic effluent discharge

British Columbia-based company Sadher Fruit Packers received a CAD$78,000 fine (about US$56,944) for discharging fruit-washing effluent from an apparently “failed” septic field in Okanagan, Global News Canada reports.

This is the third sanction faced by the company, following a CAD$32,000 (about US$23,361) fine in 2022. Said penalty was awarded for a similar transgression, with the firm garnering provincial scrutiny due to its environmentally damaging practices.

On Feb. 21, Sadher applied to further dump effluent into Old Vernon Road ditches, a practice that, neighbors say, contributes to constant bad smells in the area.

Sadher’s application, posted in a local newspaper, requested year-round permission to discharge roughly 7,168 cubic feet of fruit-washing. Locals fear that this could lead to the discharge of various chemicals, including phosphoric acid, bleach, isopropanol, and resin acids.

Kelowna residents shared a change.org petition asking for support in stopping Sadher’s application.

Related articles: Canada updates label requirements for table grapes

“This application seeks permission to continue discharging effluent from its facility into the onsite storm system. This runoff flows into an adjacent ditch and onto arable farmland that produces food for our community,” the petition read.

Ellison, Kelowna residents argue that the discharge poses a great contamination threat to farmland and could affect livelihoods.

The petition says the chemicals being discharged by Sandher Fruit Packers include known carcinogens and hormone disrupters that pose serious health risks.